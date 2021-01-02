Actor and politician Manoj Tiwari became father to a baby girl on December 30. The 49-year-old actor now opened up on having a baby with his second wife. In his latest interview with ETimes, the politician mentioned that his elder daughter Jiya pushed him to get married to Surabhi, his second wife. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Attacking Manish Sisodia's Residence, Says Goons Entered House In Police Presence

Tiwari said that after separating with his first wife Rani 10 years back, life started looking strange to him. Then recently, his daughter talked him into getting married again and he tied the knot with Surabhi during the lockdown. “Surabhi and I got married in April during the lockdown. She used to look after my administrative work. Actually, she is a singer and has sung in one of my music videos. It was my daughter Jiya who suggested Surabhi and I should tie the knot. She and Surabhi are very comfortable with each other. Jiya and Surabhi had done quite a bit of it together in advance. I keep coming to Mumbai after every 15/20 days,” he explained. Also Read - Manoj Tiwari Attends Sushant Singh Rajput’s Prayer Meet, Demands CBI to Probe Into The Case

The Bhojpuri star went on to talk about being in a cordial relationship with his first wife. He said that he shares a decent bond with Rani and he’s constantly looking after his elder daughter. “Rani and I are cordial with each other and despite being in Delhi, I am constantly in touch with Jiya, who stays with Rani in Mumbai,” he was quoted as saying. Also Read - As Temples Reopen, Former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Offers Prayers at Famous 'Hanuman Mandir'

The actor revealed that there’s no bitterness in his relationship with Rani. “There’s no kadvaahat (bitterness); we are absolutely fine with each other. I was very tense when I separated from Rani in 2010 at her insistence. Zindagi kuch ajeeb si ho gayi thi uske baad,” he said.

Tiwari took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself holding his second daughter at the hospital. “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏,” he captioned the post.