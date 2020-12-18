Budding actor Nayan Shukla is basking in the glory after her successful debut as Masaba Gupta’s geeky secretary, Gehna on Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. The series was a hit and Nayan’s character was loved and appreciated not just by the audiences but also by the film industry. Actor Vidya congratulated her on her successful debut. In a conversation with India.com, Nayan talks about getting into acting, landing a role in Masaba Masaba, her upcoming projects, and more. Excerpt: Also Read - Ajay Devgn Brings Abhay Deol And Karan Deol Together For Crime Comedy 'Velley'

How did you land a role in Masaba Masaba?

Through an Audition! It was very interesting to get a call from Panchami Garvi Casting company as I had dropped my pictures, work links with them 5yrs ago in 2015, and I was ecstatic when they called me to audition for a Netflix Original Series. I was originally asked to audition for the best friend role but landed with Gehna. I am so glad it worked out well for everybody.

How was it to shoot the show?

It’s always exciting to be on a set with comrades who are excelling and setting benchmarks in their respective realms. Working on the sets of Masaba Masaba was a snazzy affair & also a great learning experience for me.

Has life changed after the show in terms of getting more offers or family and friends saying great things?

Yes, many folds! I’ve been getting a lot of work calls in terms of meaty characters than before. My family and friends are extending even greater support and now more than ever want to see me up there. It inspires me to work harder than ever with all the love and support.

We heard that people from the industry have also complimented you, including actor Vidya Balan. Tell us more?

As an actor and after working in many acting workshops I have developed an attention to detail and a keen on observation, also subconsciously I believe I have looked up to icons like Vidya Balan. To have received words of encouragement from her telling me you’re “so easy on the eye and so effortless on camera” was absolutely uplifting. Her heartfelt greeting and the congratulatory message was undeniably the highlight this year apart from corona!

What are your upcoming projects?

Our Film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production is all set to release this month! We’re all Looking forward to it for a while, apart from that I just took on an exciting new role of being a wife since I just got married.

You are from Delhi, how did you decide to move to Mumbai?

I got an opportunity to work as a Tv anchor in Mumbai. Despite the package being handsome I left it eventually since there was a calling from within to pursue this profession. It wasn’t easy but I believe, ‘hustle nhi karoge to haasil kaise karoge.’ I landed with the SLB venture and then the Netflix series eventually came in. A Determination will get you the breakthrough.

Did you always want to be an actor?

Not really. I just love the camera and as a child, all I know is that I wanted to work before it in some capacity. I am grateful that it came true bit by bit, first as a TV anchor and now as an actor.

When you were trying out for roles, were there any low moments? How did you deal with those?

Oh, so many! It is easier to feel motivated when you have work and you’re in your own city but its opposite is true otherwise. My situation was the latter one, I figured in six months of moving to Mumbai that it was going to be a tough journey and the immense hard work. Speaking of the low moments, I am a practitioner of Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism, and chanting Nam Myoho Renge Kyo has empowered me to look straight in the eye of a deadlock. I remember feeling extremely worthless and so low on confidence with the numerous rejections that came in. But chanting has always revived me and opened a new dimension every single time.