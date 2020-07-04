Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 03 after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Remembering her, Priyanka Chopra shared a heart-warming tweet and revealed that her teenage dreams came true when she choreographer her in Agneepath’s song ‘Gun Gun Guna’. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people. To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji… #RIPSarojKhan.” (sic) Also Read - Terence Lewis on Saroj Khan Death: She Has Set Gold Standards For Choreographers

Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lGo3CHWp8l — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m., family sources said.

The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

Her notable work includes Sridevi’s iconic number ‘Main naagin tu sapera’ (Nagina), Mr India’s song ‘Hawaa Hawaai’, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak (Beta) among others.

Lately, Khan has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, Kalank.

She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

With Inputs from IANS!