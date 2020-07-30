The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is taking a new turn every day with a new angle coming out on a daily basis. Now, after 45 days of investigation in the matter by the Mumbai Police, a separate FIR has been filed at the Patna police station by the late actor’s father against Rhea Chakraborty. This has caused the case to go grimmer and several biggies are constantly speaking their minds on the same. The latest to be joining the list is BSP leader Mayawati who, like many other politicians, is rooting for a CBI probe in the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor’s Family Lawyer Claims ‘Somebody in Mumbai Police is Helping Rhea Chakraborty’

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to release tweets asking the Maharashtra police to take this case seriously and pushing for a CBI investigation. In her posts, she also alleged that both the Congress and the BJP governments are fulfilling their own political agendas in the case and the grieving family is left to suffer which is unacceptable. Check out Mayawat’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case here: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor 'Constantly Checked Google' After Disha Salian's Death in Fear

Meanwhile, as against what the BSP leader and other people are wishing for, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, said no to the CBI inquiry. The Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde dismissed the petition filed in the court seeking the transfer of SSR’s case to the CBI saying ‘let the police do their job.’

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the media that the Mumbai Police is capable enough to investigate such matters and therefore, no CBI inquiry will be allowed.

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. While the police have called it a suicide, the fans and admirers of Sushant continue to suspect a foul play in the case. Many including former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy and politicians Roopa Ganguly and Shekhar Suman have been alleging that it’s a murder while SSR’s family thinks that the late actor was forced to end his life to escape mental torture from Rhea. She, meanwhile, has moved SC to request the case against her to be transferred from Patna to Mumbai. SSR’s father has filed a caveat in the SC requesting the court to hear him before allowing the case to be transferred to Mumbai.