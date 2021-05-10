Mumbai: Actor and Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra lost her two family members to Covid-19 in the last 10 days. She blames the lack of medical infrastructure in the country that took their life away, instead of coronavirus. She shared, “I lost two very close cousins, not because of Covid-19 but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn’t get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days, and the second one died after his oxygen dropped suddenly.” Also Read - This Twitter User 'Predicted' Coronavirus in 2013 & People Are Freaking Out | Check Out His Tweet

She lost two cousins who were in their early 40s and their passing has left a deep scar. She added, "It's so sad and depressing that we couldn't do anything to save them. I'm in a constant state of fear about what will happen next. Every life is just slipping out of our hands. You try till your utmost capacity, but still, you lose them". At the moment, Meera is feeling a sense of 'helplessness and uselessness' and fears losing 'more closed ones', something which she never experienced before. She added, "The sense of anger is so high that for the first time I'm feeling that our country has gone to the dumps. We're not supposed to arrange oxygen, injections and medicines, and beds in the hospital. The government is supposed to do that for us. But it has failed in saving the lives of their own people."

She further points out that the lockdown was imposed last year 'to build medical infrastructure so we could deal with the pandemic. She feels 'frustrated' that nothing has been done, leading to a crash medical infrastructure. She further said, "Pregnant women are dying after delivering because of lack of oxygen. What life are we giving to this newborn? The horrible stories I read on my Twitter feed. At times to keep my sanity, I feel I should be away from Twitter, but then I feel maybe I can help somebody by forwarding a message to a wider audience. I don't even know what I'm feeling anymore. Two deaths in the last 10 days in the family have completely made me devoid of any hope, My doctors started my medications despite my reports showing negative as I had all the symptoms. And I've never felt the way I felt when I was sick throughout my life. I'm much better now."

She concludes, “Viruses have this tendency to come back stronger. We need to wear masks all the time, to avoid crowds for a long time. It is really not a joke! We are seeing deaths all around us.”