Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar surprised all with the announcement of her wedding earlier this week. The popular director married Alicia in a private ceremony at his residence in Dehradun where only a few family members and close friends were present to witness the traditional ceremony.

In an interview with Times of India now, Ali opened up on the wedding and how he fell in love with Alicia. The Sultan director mentioned that he fell in love with Alicia and spent his entire year pursuing her. The filmmaker revealed that it was only during Christmas last year that he had introduced Alicia to his mother and the two then decided to get married this month even though his mother couldn't attend the wedding because of the pandemic restrictions in the UK.

Ali mentioned that Alicia had worked as a background dancer on the 'Slow Motion' song in Bharat that was picturised on Disha Patani and Salman Khan. The filmmaker's wife is a France-born Iranian model and was a little apprehensive about marrying Ali. He was quoted as saying, "Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she's born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all. But I kept pursuing because I felt that she was the only one I wanted to start a family with."

Ali added that his wife is a technically sound artiste who’s more inclined towards direction than acting. He said that he would soon host a reception party for his friends in the industry. “I want to throw a nice reception party for the industry. I hope it happens sometime in October before I kick-off Mr India.”

Our congratulations to the newlyweds!