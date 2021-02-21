Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a rare photo of her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan as the latter gave birth to her second child – a boy – on Sunday, February 21. Karisma, who has once again become a proud massi to a boy after Taimur Ali Khan, took to Instagram and posted a baby picture of her sister. A newborn Kareena can be seen with daddy Randhir Kapoor and Karisma in the photo which is both rare and beautiful. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Visits Mommy Kareena Kapoor And His Li'l Brother at Breach Candy Hospital - See Pics

Karisma wrote a lovely note while sharing the picture on Instagram. The caption of her post read, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited 😁💙👶🏻🙏🏼

#goodwishes #congratulations🎉 #onlylove" (sic)

Kareena gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The actor's father broke the news to the media and mentioned that both the mother and the son are doing fine. This is Saif and Kareena's second child. Their first child – Taimur, was born in December 2016. The Kapoor family, which recently suffered the loss of Rajiv Kapoor, is overjoyed with the news of the baby.

It was in August last year that the couple announced the news of their second pregnancy. Kareena and Saif have been one of the most admired parents in the industry and with baby no 2, the family is only going to look even lovelier!