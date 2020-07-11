Actor Meeezaan Jaaferi, who lost his grandfather – legendary comedian Jagdeep a few days back, now took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post. The young actor posted a picture of his younger self posing with his ‘dada’ and wrote how it’s important to spend more and more time with grandparents because it’s never enough no matter how many memories you have with them. Meezaan said that he had a lot left to be shared with his dada and many stories that his grandpa was going to tell him. The actor mentioned that there was always so much to learn from his grandfather who had spent 70 years of his life in the film industry and found a father-figure in stalwarts like Bimal Roy, K Asif and Mehboob Khan among others. Also Read - Jaaved Jaaferi on Father Jagdeep's Demise: Our Father Gave 70 Years to Industry And Got a Lot of Love

A part of Meezaan’s post on Instagram read, “Make an effort to pick up the phone and speak to them for 2minutes it’ll make their day because I promise you when the time comes for them to depart from this world, you will regret it no matter how much time you guys have spent together. However old, grumpy and irritating they have gotten, cherish every moment with them and make the most of it❤️” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan And Shilpa Shetty Mourn Jagdeep’s Death, Pen Emotional Notes For Noted Comedian

The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with Malaal, added that the last time he saw his grandfather was on a video call where he told him that he was looking quite handsome. Meezaan said that he will never forget the face of his grandfather and will always regret that he could not spend more time with him. “I spoke to my Dada 2 days before his demise and my father passed him the phone while on facetime. All he said to me was “aur beta kaise ho, youre looking very handsome”. Thats the last thing my grandfather said to me and I dont think ill ever forget that image,” Meezaan wrote.

Jagdeep died on July 08 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering from age-related ailments. He was 81 years old.