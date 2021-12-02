Jersey song release: The first song from superstar Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated cricket drama ‘Jersey,’ titled ‘Mehram,’ has been released, promising a powerful album ahead. The song depicts Shahid’s character overcoming adversity and rising from the ashes to become a cricketer for his son’s love. The actor took to his social media handle to share a small clip of the song. The caption for his post read, “#Mehram… the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey. Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021 (sic).”Also Read - Jersey Trailer Launch Event: Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Film Jersey's Trailer Gets Released | Checkout Launch Event Video

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Also Read - Shahid Kapoor 'Went Like Beggar to Everybody' After Kabir Singh's Success, Read on

The song, sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara, acts as a perfect fuel to the inner spark that drives a person to chase dreams. The lyrics have been penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee. Also Read - Jersey Trailer or Kabir Singh 2.0? Shahid Kapoor Plays Cricket to Gain Back His Self Respect

Speaking about the song, Sachet said, “We have made ‘Mehram’ with all our love and passion. It’s a song that you listen to when you’re having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you!”

Excited about the launch of ‘Mehram’, producer Aman Gill said, “We all have days when we want to keep going regardless of the curveballs being thrown at us. ‘Mehram’ is an adrenaline-pumping anthem that will get you back up on the horse and make you chase your dreams. We have already received a great response to the song, as it was there in our trailer and thanks to Shahid singing a few lines from the song. And now, here’s the full song! We hope you enjoy it!”

Presented by Allu Aravind, ‘Jersey’ is the Hindi remake of the runaway Telugu of the same name and has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the Telugu film. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S. Naga Vamsi, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 31.

(With inputs from IANS)