Memory X: Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee, who has won millions of hearts through his Bengali films, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a psychological romance film, titled Memory X. The film will also feature Smriti Kalra and critically acclaimed actor Vinay Pathak. The film explores the theory of time and mind space. The story revolves around Avinash (played by Vikram) and Shruti (played by Smriti) over three different timelines.

The plot of the film is crafted by writer-director Tathagata Mukherjee, produced by AvinabaGhosh, and co-produced by Tania Mukherjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, and Debleena Production Creations.

Vikram, who has created a niche for himself with films such as Tansener Tanpura, Khoj, Shaheb Bibi Golaam, and Icchenodi, said in a statement, "Memory X is special for me because it affords me the chance to widen my range as an actor. I'm excited about collaborating with Tathagata Mukherjee for a film that is premised on such a unique concept. Memory X is a dream script for any actor and I'm fortunate that it came to me. It is an enchanting world of parallel timelines. I'm super kicked and looking forward to the shoot now."

Actor Vinay Pathak agrees that this exciting project is a head-turner. He says, “I’m really excited to be part of Tathagata’s Hindi directorial debut, “Memory X”. It’s a wonderfully woven psychological romance. It is different from the films that I’ve been aboard in the past. It is a film that is based on a unique genre and the subject matter has not been explored much in cinema before. I wish the whole team, the producers and the director, and their entire crew the very best. The filming is supposed to happen in the valleys of Sikkim, which in itself is unique and promising. I sincerely look forward.”

Smriti, on the other hand, said, “Memory X is a perplexing tale that explores into parallel tracks of time. I’m excited to be a part of something so unique and unheard. I am sure our audiences will appreciate the effort that our talented crew is putting into the production.”