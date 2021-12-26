Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are winning hearts and setting relationship goals. The newlywed couple celebrated their first Christmas together after marriage. Vicky took to social media and dropped a glimpse of his Christmas celebration with his wife Katrina Kaif. The Uri actor shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen hugging Katrina. There’s a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background as well. While the picture is the cutest of all, what will further melt your heart is the caption of Vicky’s post. Sending wishes to fans and showering love on his wife, Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘Meri Christmas (My Christmas)’.Also Read - Katrina Kaif To Star With Vijay Sethupathi For Her Next Film 'Merry Christmas'

Check out Vicky’s post here:

Apart from this, Katrina also took to Instagram stories and dropped a series of pictures from their first Christmas celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines ever since their wedding earlier this month. The duo tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple recently shifted to their new apartment which is in the same building where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has signed another project with director Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.