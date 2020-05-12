Ayushmann Khurrrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu completes 3 years today. Ayushmann and Parineeti took to their respective social media handles to share film for their special film and how both of them fell in love with Kolkata during the shoot of the film. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared the pictures from the film and started by saying that ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ did not receive love at the box office but it is the ‘most special film’ to her as she reminisces Kolkata in the ’90s, rain, music and a friend. Also Read - 'Baahubali' ate us up: Ayushmann on 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' BO result

She followed up with another tweet revealing that the climax of the film still gives her a 'heartache' and the song 'Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi' makes her feel flip in the stomach.

Likewise, Ayushmann shared photos from his scene in Kolkata’s St Xaviers College. Sharing the post, he shared a warm note that reads, “Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xavier’s college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love. 🧡 तीन साल हो गए . …. … #MeriPyaariBindu @yrf @parineetichopra #AkshayRoy #ManeeshSharma @suprotimsengupta #SachinJigar @tusharkantiray.” (sic)



Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu released on May 12, 2017. Ayushmann played the role of Abhimanyu Bubla Roy and Praineeti played the role of Bindu Shankarnarayanan. The story revolves around Abhimanyu and Bindu, who are childhood friends but their relationship goes for a toss after she realises that she doesn’t love him after a brief relationship and he is head over heels in love with her since childhood. After being famous, he pens down his love story but with a happy ending which was opposite from reality.