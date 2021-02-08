After making tweets in support of farmers in the last few days, internet celebrity Mia Khalifa has questioned Priyanka Chopra Jonas for not writing anything on the crisis. She recently took to Twitter to ask why ‘Mrs Jonas’ is silent over the Farmers’ Protest. Priyanka had last spoken on the matter in a social media post made in December. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha 'Appreciates' Mia Khalifa For Her Tweet Over Farmers' Protest, Talks About Sonakshi Sinha

Mia's latest tweet for Priyanka read, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence." (sic)

Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

Earlier in December, Priyanka had quote tweeted Diljit Dosanjh‘s tweet in support of the farmers, and asked for an immediate solution. Her tweet read, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.” (sic)

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Both Priyanka and Diljit were criticised by a section of people for standing up for the farmers. However, while Diljit kept his voice heard, Priyanka got busy with the release of her Netflix movie The White Tiger. She’s currently looking after the promotion of her autobiography titled Unfinished.

Many international voices including Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, and Amanda Cerny among others have spoken in support of the farmers’ protest.