Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter ever since the singer sided with Salman Khan over a defamation case. Now, Mika has said that he won’t be easily pushed around. On Saturday, Mika responded to a fan in Punjabi and wrote, “He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.” Also Read - KRK Calls Mika Singh 'Chirkut Singer' After Latter Says That He Is 'Gadha' Over Defamation Case



He also tweeted, “Kon kon wait kar raha hai for my upcoming song. #Barkingdog … Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy featuring…@kamaalrkhan … Coming soon:)”

Kon kon wait kar raha hai for my upcoming song. #Barkingdog … 😂😂😂 featuring…@kamaalrkhan … Coming soon:) https://t.co/N2Z3bi8C5L — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2021



The feud escalated when Mika in an interview said to Bollywood Spy, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible… He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.” Reacting to it, KRK tweeted, “Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have the stature for it)”

Meanwhile, KRK has been sued by Salman for defamation. While KRK claimed that the lawsuit is a result of a bad review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. After being sent a defamation case by Salman’s team, he requested veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. He further said that he will not review Salman’s films in the future, claiming that the actor was ‘getting too much affected’ by his review. However, later he deleted the tweets and changed his stance. He wrote on Twitter, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer-director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”