Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh's car broke down amid heavy Mumbai rains during the wee hours of Monday and hundreds of people showed up to help him. The singer was accompanied by actor Akanksha Puri when his car broke down at 3 AM. In the video shared by a paparazzi, a large crowd can be seen gathered outside Mika's car and he ended up expressing his gratitude towards the public.

The video begins with a man speaking off camera, "Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika's car breaks down, this is how many people show up to help him out in Mumbai city)." The man then walks over to Mika and the singer can be heard saying, "Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)". The crowd cheers for Mika Singh and the man recording the video says, "Raat ko 3 baje guys (It's 3 am)."

Mika and Akanksha are rumoured to be dating and in fact, there are speculations that the duo have exchanged rings. However, Akanksha denied the reports and had said in an interview, "Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans! I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it's not happening."