Actor Milind Soman has spoken out on the criticism he received for posting a naked photo of himself on Instagram in November this year. The 50-year-old actor had taken to social media to post a birthday special photo of himself running on a beach in Goa with no piece of cloth on his body. Also Read - Paurashpur Trailer: Watch Milind Soman as Third Gender, Shilpa Shinde as Rebellious Queen in Erotic Period Drama

Now a month after the controversy erupted, Soman responded to the hatred he got and said that the people have an option to not search for his photo and they can opt for it. In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, the popular actor said that Instagram didn’t have a problem with his photo and the line of ‘vulgarity’ in is the head of the one who’s searching with the hashtag #naked on the social media platform. Also Read - Milind Soman Takes Dig at People Offended By Firecracker Ban on Diwali, Asks If They Are Anti-Vaccine

“Today, the internet is there. Like, when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you uploaded a naked picture!’ Yes, uploaded where? On Instagram, which has not removed it, so they don’t care. If you search #naked on Instagram, there will be more than 10 million photographs. So, you have to decide. You hashtagged naked and pressed the search button, that is your choice. If you don’t do it, you won’t see it,” he said. Also Read - Milind Soman Picks up Garbage Around Shiva Temple And Urges Companies to Use Biodegradable Packaging

Soman added that he has gone shirtless for many commercials he has done or the magazine covers he has shot in the past and if he wants to post those photos on Instagram, he has all the liberties to do that. The actor was quoted as saying, “I have done it commercially, for magazines, for newspapers, I have done it as a model, as an actor, I have done sex scenes. Why wouldn’t I put it on my Instagram page? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t follow me. Some people said, ‘My mother is on Instagram.’ I said, ‘Yes, so she shouldn’t open certain pages,”

Soman also used Jennifer Lopez’ naked picture that she shared on Instagram on her birthday as an example to prove his point. The actor said, “Last week, Jennifer Lopez put up a naked picture on her 50th birthday. On Instagram. What do people have to say about that? The fact is, the line is in your head – what is art, what is vulgarity, what is obscenity, and what is not. It is so subjective and it changes every day.”

Soman’s photo on Instagram had irked many and he was also slapped with a case under IPC Section 294 (obscene acts and songs), and other related sections.