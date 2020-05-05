Acto Milind Soman treated his fans with his throwback picture taken decades ago in 1990. While many complimented on his drool-worthy young look, there was one user who called him ‘silly and superficial’ and asks him if he has anything more to offer other than ‘visually appealing looks’. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, “ts Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? #MondayMood.” (sic) Also Read - Milind Soman on His Intimate Scenes in Four More Shots Please, Says 'Ankita Konwar Was Cool With It'

One user trolled him and wrote, "I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It's silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it's a bit dumb." (sic)

Earlier, he opened up about that one thing that changed in his life after marrying Ankita in 2018, he was quoted as saying, “The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important.”

On the work front, he was last seen in Four More Shots Please! where he plays the role of a doctor and is romantically involved with Sayani Gupta’s character. The show features VJ Bani, Kirti Kulkarni, Maanvi Gagroo, Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.