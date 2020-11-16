Actor Milind Soman and his family recently visited a Shiva temple that was situated on a hill. On Monday, the actor posted a few photos from his holy trip on Instagram and mentioned something very important. Milind and his wife Ankita have been exploring many places together and this time as they climbed up the hill, the actor made sure to also contribute his bit to save the environment. Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Intriguing Picture With Vermillion And Kohl On The Face, Fans Ask 'Are You Part of Laxmii'

In his post made on Monday evening, Milind mentioned that he picked up the garbage on his way to the temple and later got to know that the temple area doesn’t have any dustbins due to monkeys who pull the dump out of the bin and scatter it around. The actor made two points in his interesting post. First, he urged all those visiting the temple to be more careful about the surroundings and ‘be smarter than the monkeys’, and second, he urged the food production companies to start using biodegradable packaging. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Posts Video of Nude Naga Babas Performing Stunts to Justify Why Objecting to Milind Soman's Photo is Hypocrisy

The caption on the actor’s post read, “Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail 🙈 Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest 😳 Point no.1 – I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 – Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree 🤓” (sic) Also Read - Pooja Bedi Gets Trolled For Comparing Milind Soman With Nude Naga Babas, Netizens Say 'Shame On You'

Milind has been associated with many health and environment-related campaigns. The actor is always quite mindful of setting the right example of maintaining a healthy life where one experiences both mental and physical fitness. Recently, however, the actor had to face a lot of backlash for posting a picture in which he was seen running nude on a beach. A complaint was filed against him of obscenity after which he took to Instagram to write how different things mean different to different people and everyone has a right to express.

What do you think of his ‘garbage’ post though?