Milind Soman shared an intriguing picture of himself where his face is covered with vermillion and is sporting a nose pin and kohled-up eyes. Well, the picture gives us a hint at Milind's involvement with Akshay Kumar's recently released film Laxmii. He captioned it, "Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things – will share more soon now off to Chennai!"

Many fans were quick to compared the look with Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and many asked if he is playing a role in the film. One user commented, "Are you playing role in Laxmi."

Check out the post here:



Milind recently turned 55 and marked the day with striking picture in Goa, clicked by wife Ankita Konwar. The nude photo was appreciated by his fans and soon turned into a meme. However, a FIR was lodged in Goa for posing nude in Goa beach. The south Goa superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh had confirmed that the actor was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Singh told ANI, “An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media.”

The FIR came after a complaint was filed Poonam Pandey and her subsequent arrest in Goa for shooting obscene video.