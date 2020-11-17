Actor and fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman has taken a jibe at people who are offended by the firecracker ban during the festival of Diwali. He questioned their propensity for self-harm and asked if they are anti-coronavirus vaccine. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine,” he wrote. Milind’s followers replied to his tweet. While some agreed with the ban, others called out the ‘seasonal gyan’. “I am not sure if you understood the undercurrent. This times those also fired crackers who Normally don’t do because they are fed up with this seasonal GYAN and selective BAN. (sic)” Also Read - Air quality Improves Drastically in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon



One user the commented, “I am pro vaccine but against firecrackers ban specifically on my festivals. If they ban it forever I’ve no issue.”

Why are you telling this now? This used to be the way when pollution didn’t matter, now it’s just poisonous to everyone. — Sourabh S Nath (@TimeSpaceBeing) November 16, 2020



Another user dragged Milind’s nude picture in the argument and wrote, “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on nudity, wonder if they are pro the law or against the law.”

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on nudity, wonder if they are pro the law or against the law pic.twitter.com/Naenjj8vxu — आशीष गौतम Ashish Gautam🇮🇳 (@_AshishGautam) November 16, 2020



Milind celebrated his 55th birthday with a nude run aat a Goa beach. While many appreciated his picture shared on social media, the authorities thought he broke a law and Goa police registered a case against him. Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said in his statement, “Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch.”