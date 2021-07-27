Mimi Film Review: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi starts on a light-heart note with Pankaj totally stealing the show in the first scene itself. The film offers a moving take on surrogacy and its repercussions. The film is a remake of Samruddhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2011). The film is based on a 25-year-old girl who agrees to be a surrogate in exchange for Rs 20 lakh from a foreign couple so that she can fulfill her dreams of becoming an actor. However, the twist comes when the foreign couple rejects the unborn child due to some medical reason.Also Read - Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: WATCH How Kriti Sanon Celebrated Her Birthday With Media At Maddock Films Office Khar

Kriti Sanon’s Performance:

The film also marks Kriti Sanon as a solid actor after her stellar performance. Her performance is impressive and in a couple of scenes, she communicates with the audience through her expressions and emotions. Her camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar is incredible. Sai's character will make you believe in true friendship. Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak give a decent performance.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Performance:

Pankaj Tripathi, as always, will make a way in your heart through his perfect acting skills. As he makes you laugh, he will also leave you teary-eyed as he stands strong with Mimi throughout the film.

Screenplay:

The Rohan Shankar directorial has picked up the relevant topic – surrogacy. The makers try to beautifully showcase the centrality of motherhood in a woman’s life. It also shows how Mimi went rebellious with her move of taking up surrogacy and facing the orthodox society in a small town of Rajasthan. The film is a mix of emotions and laughter doses.

Mimi overall is a complete entertainer and will give you a roller-coaster ride full of emotions and laughter. The story is engaging, compassionate, and empowering, and sends out a strong message.