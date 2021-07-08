Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon’s Mimi is one of the anticipated movies to release this year. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film and for the first time, Kriti will be seen sporting a baby bump on a big screen. In the teaser, she can be seen sporting a baby bump with a text written ‘Nothing like what you’re expecting’ and a big question mark symbol around her baby bump.Also Read - Baby Factory: This Country Sells Surrogate Babies to Childless Couples For Rs 40-42 Lakh | Details

Sharing the first look, she wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! ✨ Stay tuned."

Earlier, Kriti Sanon talked about her role in Mimi with Mumbai Mirror and said, "I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It's the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself."

She also told PTI, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”

The film’s storyline revolves around surrogacy and the film marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and third collaboration with co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, Kriti and Pankaj shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly KI Barfi.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush in her pipeline.