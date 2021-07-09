Mimi Teaser Out: After dropping the first look of Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, the makers on Friday unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser comprises of different stages of Mimi’s pregnancy and how it is filled with excitement and stress at the same time. The teaser promises some funny moments as they deliver an important message. The video will also give you a glimpse of the camaraderie between Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi. The makers also revealed that they will drop the much-awaited trailer on July 15.Also Read - Mimi First Look Out: Kriti Sanon Is Confused As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump But 'Nothing Like What You're Expecting'

Sharing teaser on Instagram, she wrote, "t's nothing like what you're expecting! Delivering the #Mimi trailer on 13th JULY, #Tuesday! Beyondddd Thrilled!! Stay tuned! #MimiTrailer13July. (sic)"

Watch Here:

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film and Kriti can be seen sporting a baby bump with a text written 'Nothing like what you're expecting' and a big question mark symbol around her baby bump. Sharing the first look, she wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned."

The film’s storyline revolves around surrogacy and the film marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and third collaboration with co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, Kriti and Pankaj shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly KI Barfi.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon talked about her role in Mimi with Mumbai Mirror and said, “I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It’s the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself.”

She also told PTI, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”