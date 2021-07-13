Mimi Trailer Out: The makers of Mimi have finally released the trailer of the film. Kriti Sanon, who plays the titular role, showcases her journey from being a dancer to discovering about surrogacy and the rollercoaster ride it brings. The trailer begins with a fun scene where Pankaj Tripathi is seen singing and talking about motherhood. Later, he informs Mimi that the foreign couple wants to have a baby through surrogacy and they want Mimi to carry their baby. Mimi agrees to get pregnant as the foreign couple agrees to pay her Rs 20 lakh. However, the twist comes after a few months into Mimi’s pregnancy when the couple denies accepting their child.Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Wrap Up Shooting For Bhediya As They Release New Motion Poster

Putting the trailer simply, Mimi has an abundance of laughter moments as well as it will give users an emotional ride. Also Read - Mimi Teaser Out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi Share Roller Coaster Ride During Different Stages of Pregnancy

Watch Trailer Here:

Also Read - Mimi First Look Out: Kriti Sanon Is Confused As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump But 'Nothing Like What You're Expecting'

The film’s storyline revolves around surrogacy and the film marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and third collaboration with co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, Kriti and Pankaj shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly KI Barfi.

Fans loved the trailer and can’t stop blushing over Kriti’s gorgeous looks and Pankaj Tripathi’s impressive performance.

Check Tweets:

The Queen @kritisanon Showing Her Acting Range ❤️. Through This Performance She Will Show Everyone That She Isn’t Going Anywhere, She Is Here To Stay For A Long Long Time 🙌❤️.. Eagerly Waiting For This One!!#MimiOnNetflix #MimiTrailer #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/4Xn0ZILGI6 — Manoseej Biswas (@biswas_manoseej) July 13, 2021

And the most amazing #mimitrailer is out now. And what a fabulous roller coaster ride of emotions and all those hilarious moments. Man this what we all were waiting for. Can’t imagine anyone in Mimi’s role than Krits.@kritisanon #Mimitrailer #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/vFGSK0CAuk — Mimi coming on 30th July 💕 (@KritiXbae) July 13, 2021

My Fav Scene In Trailer

It’s Literally Depicting A Mother Running For Her Baby from the so called society So Much Of Realism In Her Acting Hats Off To @kritisanon@TripathiiPankaj G.O.A.T & Hilarious🤣

&

AR RAHMAN+Cast & Acting = Perfect

Can’t Wait#Mimi #MimiTrailer #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/s79eAJUDSp — Utsha Saha ❤ SRK 🤷‍♀ (@UtshaSaha007) July 13, 2021

Earlier, Kriti Sanon talked about her role in Mimi with Mumbai Mirror and said, “I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It’s the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself.”

Earlier, Kriti Sanon talked about her role in Mimi with Mumbai Mirror and said, “I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It’s the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film is scheduled for a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on July 30.

The film also features Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in important roles.