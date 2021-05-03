Mumbai: Actor and former VJ Mini Mathur has given a befitting reply to a troll who asked if her husband Kabir Khan is bankrupt after investing in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The actor asked the troll to utilize their time more productively. Recently, Mini shared a message seeking medicines for a person. The person wrote, “Heard ur husband has become bankrupt due to investment in 83. Is it true. (sic)” Also Read - 'Is Deepika Padukone A BTS ARMY Member?', Ask Fans As She Likes Louis Vuitton's Post For The Global K-pop Sensation

Kabir’s 83 was supposed to release last year but has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “Use your extra time to help someone in distress please.” The person later deleted the comment. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar's Vanity Vans Lie With Mumbai Police, Know Here Why!

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 83’ is the story that revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. Also Read - Kiara Advani And Ranveer Singh To Star In Hindi Remake of Anniyan, Details Inside

Last year, Mini made headlines after she spoke about her marriage with Kabir in the interfaith-relationship context. A jewellery brand was forced to remove their TV commercial on marriage between a Hindu and a Muslim man. Reacting to the banning of the ad, Mini said that she received even more love in her ‘multicultural marriage’. She said, “By not speaking up, you are party to normalising of hate between communities. Also, why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation? I’d rather the world turn atheist that have hate as religion. And wanting peace and harmony in our country does not make me or any of us, less of a patriot.”

Mini and Kabir have been married for 22 years. Kabir opened up about how they met on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha and said, “There was a channel called Home TV and they were doing this very big show at that point in time where the first prize for that show was like a flat in Bombay and that’s how we met. I was a freelance camera person and Mini was a presenter and actually, we both went to the production house office to say that we might not be able to do the show because we both had date issues. We didn’t know about each other’s date issues, we met for the first time in that office, in that meeting, and in the course of that meeting our date issues sort of disappeared and we decided that we do want to do this show and that was fun because they made us travel all over India together and we got to know each other in the course of that journey and that’s how it started.”