Actor Minissha Lamba has legally separated from her husband, Ryan Tham and they had been living separately for a while now. Speaking to Times of India, she said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done." If sources are to be believed, the couple had hot the rough patch and had not been getting along and thus ended their seven-year-long relationship. However, she has refused to comment further and wants her privacy to be respected.

The actor met Ryan back in 2013 at one of his night clubs in Juhu and had tied the knot in a low-key wedding with just friends and family in attendance in 2015. The news of her wedding was disclosed by actor Pooja Bedi. Speaking about her first meeting with Ryan, Minissha Lamba has told The Indian Express, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend's place. I don't know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she debuted in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's romantic drama Yahaan (2005). She featured in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba' (2009) and Bheja Fry 2 (2011). She was last seen in Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. She has done television shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love.