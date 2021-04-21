Minissha Lamba had a short career in Bollywood but is known for doing versatile roles that spoke for herself. During an interview with Times Now Digital, the actor spoke about her struggles in the Hindi entertainment industry and revealed that people did not want to work with her. She also said that many believed that her debut film, Yahaan, was an art-house kind of a movie. She also said how Mumbai floods affected her career and big secretaries did not want to manage her. Also Read - Prachi Desai on Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Direct Propositions Were Made To Get Cast in Big Film'

She said, “No one wanted to manage me. They gave excuses about how they are busy as they felt my debut was an art-house kind of a movie. They did not want to put the energies into me. Everything I did was on my own. I did not have anyone pitching for me. Despite all that, I do feel there was a luck factor involved. People who wanted to work with me called me themselves. I got a call from Yashraj. Whatever work I did with Excel was because I had got a call from them. No one told them to take her. When I look back, the struggle was decent. It would be wrong for me to say that I struggled. Things fell into the place, in a way I had not expected honestly.” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Says, 'I Am Concerned When My Films Don’t Do Well' | Here's Why



“I feel initially I got very lucky. I do feel was blessed when I was doing a bit of modelling in Delhi, that’s when Soojit Sircar was after me. I was not sure that acting was something I would want to do, but to him, he had found his Adaa in Yahaa. It took about six months to convince me. When I came to Mumbai, Yahaan didn’t get the kind of reception theatrically that we had all hoped. The 26th July floods happened in Mumbai and it occurred a couple of days before my movie released. The theatres were flooded out. It did not get the kind of response, of people coming to the theatre as the city had suffered a huge tragedy. I did not know anybody. I went to the biggest secretaries at that time to manage me. They did not want to put the energies into me”, she further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minissha (@minissha_lamba)



Minissha made her debut with Yahaan opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005. She then went on to feature in Corporate, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Lamhaa, Hobenmoon Travels Pvt Ltd. She had also participated in Bigg Boss season 8 in the year 2014.