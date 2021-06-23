Casting couch stories: Actor Minissha Lamba was last seen in Bigg Boss 8 after performing in many Hindi movies including Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and her debut movie Yahaan among others. During her promotional interview recently, she talked about facing the casting couch. Minissha said that she has been propositioned many times in her career but eventually, she learnt to deal with such situations. Also Read - Minissha Lamba on Her Separation With Ryan Tham: If Something is Not Working, Part Ways Amicably

Minissha is making a comeback with Raaj Aashoo's movie Kutub Minar that also features Karanvir Bohra. The actor told Siddharth Kanan in an interview that she had met people who wanted to discuss a movie 'over dinner' or at some other place than the office. Minissha said that any industry that has men will lead to the incidents of casting couch.

She was quoted as saying, "I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, 'Why don't you meet for dinner? Let's talk.' And I am like, 'No, why don't we meet in the office? I don't know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow if you want to discuss further.' I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying."

Minissha added that a lot of times when she insisted on refusing the advances, she had to lose out on those projects. “Yes, one or two times, it happened. And then those projects didn’t take off only,” she said.