Actor Shahid Kapoor turned 40 on Thursday. His wife and lifestyle blogger Mira Rajput posted a lovely wish on Instagram and on Friday, the actor shared another pretty picture of themselves to express just how much he loves his wife. Also Read - 'I Love You Baby'! Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Showers Love And Kisses on His Birthday

Mira and Shahid make one of the most loved couples in the industry and their chemistry is absolutely lovable. While Mira is all about sophistication and perfection, Shahid is filmier. Together, they look like a cute couple who are blessed with two wonderful kids and a beautiful family. The new picture that Shahid shared on Instagram a day after his birthday speaks volumes of his love and bonding with Mira. The photo shows Mira planting a sweet kiss on Shahid’s cheeks while the actor is taking a selfie. He shared the selfie with a caption that read, “Feelin the looooove.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Ishaan Khatter’s Amazing ‘Then And Now’ Birthday Wish For Big Brother is Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Earlier, while putting a birthday special post for her husband, Mira wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you 💋

Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira look absolutely lovely in all these photos. We wish them the best, always!