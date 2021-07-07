Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today (July 7). On the special occasion, Mira took to Instagram to share a mushy photo where they can be seen hugging each other as Shahid lovingly plants a kiss on her head. She captioned it, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life (sic).”Also Read - Mira Rajput Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Red Dress Worth Rs 7,690, Have You Seen it Yet?

Shahid and Mira often share romantic posts with each other leaving fans in total awe. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set for his upcoming film Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer. He also has yet-to-be-titled Amazon Original Series. The Quirky drama thriller is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and will mark the digital debut of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor had said in a statement, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

He is also rumoured to be playing the role of Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata. The film will be based on the point of view of Karna, the spiritual son of Surya and Duryodhana’s friend. However, it is still unclear whether the film will be a modern contemporary adaptation or if will the original mythological narrative. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project is tentatively titled ‘Karna’ and is said to be the bankable project of the actor.