Mumbai: Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and children Misha and Zain are back to Mumbai after their much-needed vacation in tropical islands of Maldives. As the Kapoor family returned back at the base, paps followed them and shared their photos on their social media pages. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Mira Kapoor’s shorts which were too short and she became a victim of online trolling for her outfit.Also Read - Mira Rajput's Rs 7K Printed Mini Dress is Perfect For Your Wardrobe

While Mira was seen holding Misha, Shahid had held Zain in his arms as they walked towards their car. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s post was flooded with negative comments and all fingers were on Mira for her choice of clothes. Commenting on Mira’s look, one of the users wrote, “Bache poore kapde pehne hai aur maa kuch b nahi😂😂😂😂😂”, another wrote, “Neeche Ka Shayad Bhul Gyi”. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Just Picked Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met And All Hell Broke Loose on Twitter

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Also Read - Mira Kapoor's Makeup Routine is a Guide for People Who Have Never Done Makeup Ever

Take a look at the reactions:

Earlier, Mira had shared a series of photos and videos from their vacation where she flaunted her sexy curves in bikini. She also treated fans to photos of her sumptuous meal to soaking the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Watch this space for more updates.