Mirzapur season 2 will be announced soon on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant has promised its fans that the Mirzapur season 2 will be released soon and the announcement will be sooner. Amazon Prime Video shared a video on its social media handles wherein it showcases how everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of Mirzapur 2. It also features the song ‘Jaldi milenge, bohot hua intezaar”. Also Read - The Horror! Cobra Snake Enters Man's Pants While He Was Sleeping in UP's Mirzapur, Know What Happened Next

Watch the video here:



Last month, the cast of Mirzapur 2 was spotted at a dubbing studio and it was scheduled to release earlier this year but it got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

With so much of expectations, Ali Fazal feels, “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”

Mirzapur is a crime thriller which revolves around drugs, guns, crime and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of mafia, rivalry and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season had a stellar cast of Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.