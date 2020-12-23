Actor Sidharth Malhotra and south Indian sensation Rashmika Mandana are set to star in espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. The film is set in the 1970s, inspired by the real events, is the story of ‘India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.’ The film marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika and it is also the first feature film of the ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Also Read - Atrangi Re BTS Pictures: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Shoot at Taj Mahal in Mughal Costumes

In the film, Sidharth will be essaying the role of a RAW agent in the thriller. The script is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. The actor also shared the first look of the film where he can be seen walking with a gun in his hand with burning buildings as the backdrop. He captioned it, "India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.' (sic)

In a statement, Sidharth said that it is a privilege to star in a film that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents. He was quoted as saying, “Mission Majnu, a patriotic tale inspired by true events, celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.”

Rashmika, on the other hand, said that she has always prioritised the story of a film over its language, and with Mission Majnu, she hopes to reach a newer audience. "I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu, which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences", she said.