Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Facing Discrimination in Bollywood: ‘Was Called Out For My Skin Colour’

Mithun Chakraborty says he doesn't want anyone to make a biopic on his life because it will 'only break people.' He says he was 'called out for his skin colour' when he stepped into the film industry and there were days when he didn't have food in his stomach let alone any work in his hands.

Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Facing Discrimination in Bollywood 'Was Called Out For My Skin Colour' (Photo: IANS)

When Mithun Chakraborty faced racism: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is celebrated today for his dancing skills and all that he contributed to the film industry. However, there was a time when he didn’t even have food in his stomach, let alone popularity or work in his hand. The actor recalled his struggling days on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs where he recently appeared as a special guest for the ‘Disco Kings’ themed episode.

Mithun also talked about how he was disrespected for the longest time because of his appearance and skin colour. The actor said he would sleep on the footpath and would wonder where he would find his food the next day. He remembered the time when it was only getting worst for him every day but he kept going on.

MITHUN CHAKRABORTY ON FACING RACISM IN BOLLYWOOD

“I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour. I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin colour and I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days,” he revealed.

Mithun is loved and respected as one of the most hardworking and popular stars of his time. He is considered the disco king in India and someone who introduced the swag of dance on-screen. The actor mentioned that he doesn’t anyone to make any biopic on his life because his story will only crush the dreams of the beginners trying to make it big into the industry, and will never inspire anyone.

MITHUN CHAKRABORTY ON HIS BIOPIC

“That’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I have fought a lot to prove myself in this industry,” he said.

Mithun talked about his legendary status in the industry and said he is respected because of how he won over his fate from those difficult days and not because of all the Box Office hits he gave during his career. ” I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he said.

After struggling for a long time in Mumbai, Mithun got his first break with the 1976 movie Mrigayaa. Interestingly, his first performance got him a National Award and he started rising on-screen with commercially successful films like Disco Dancer (1982), Dance Dance (1987), Jung (1986), Mard (1998), Prem Pratigya (1989) and Tadipaar (1993) among others. He was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files which hit the screens earlier this year and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year.