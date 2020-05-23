Actor Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s son Namashi Chakraborty is all set to make his debut opposite debutante actor Amrin Qureshi with Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Bad Boy. Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first poster of the film. In the poster, both the actors can be seen sitting romantically with each other with a blue background and fire graphic around them. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty's Father Passes Away Due to Kidney Failure at 95, Actor Stranded in Bengaluru Due to Lockdown

As per the makers, the film is a true Bollywood masala entertainment od 2020. The film is currently in its post-production stage and its shooting is completed.

Sharing the poster, Salman captioned it, "All d vry best Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab! @amrinqureshi99 @namashi_1 @khanwacky @InboxPictures @Penmovies @BadBoy_Film #jayantilalgada #sajidqureshi #rajkumarsantoshi #himeshreshammiya #amrin #namashichakraborty." (sic)

Check out the poster here:



Namashi feels that the film is a dream come true for him. Speaking to IANS, he said, “To be launched in an out-and-out commercial film, with the guidance of Sajid bhai and Raj ji, was an honour. I enjoyed every second of filming this lovely film.”

Amrin also feels that it is a dream come true for her. She was quoted as saying, “dream movie filled with entertainment and everything nice. Each and every moment was magic on set and I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

Filmmaker Santoshi spoke about the film and said, “Just like the poster, the story of ‘Bad Boy’ is engaging and appealing. Drama, music, action, romance — these elements are the core of the film. Commercial cinema is one of the genres that the audience enjoys and loves the most. We present to you our first poster featuring the lead star cast of the film Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi.”

Sajid Quereshi, father of Amrin, said, “It will be one of the most massy entertainers of 2020 with the right amount of romance, comedy, action, music and drama. After all it’s a Rajkumar Santoshi film, I am confident about his work, it’s top notch.”

The film is produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. It’s co-produced by Wacky Khan.

