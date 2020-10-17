An FIR has been registered against Mithun Chakraborty’s wifeMahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali for alleged rape and coercion of a girl in Mumbai at Oshiwara police station on October 15. As per the police, the woman, in her complaint, had said that she was in a relationship with Mithun’s son Mahaakshay since 2015. She accused him of drugging her soft drink and forcing physical relations with her without her consent. She also alleged that Mahaakshay had promised marriage to her but never fulfilled his promise. Also Read - Rape Case Against Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaaskshay, And Wife Yogita Bali - Woman Alleges She Was Raped For 4 Years

She even said in her complaint that Mahaakshay raped her after she was passed out at his residence. The incident took place in 2015 and over the next three years, Mahaakshay continued to sexually assault her on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman also said that she had tried to get an FIR registered in the case in Mumbai but they did not register it. Later, she shifted to Delhi, where she appealed to a Delhi court seeking directions to register an FIR in the case. The court, on the basis of prima facie evidence, ordered to register an FIR. After this, the complaint was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

In 2018, Mahaakshay tied the knot with actor Madalasa and in the interim, the woman alleged that she was forced to abort the child.

Earlier this week, Mahaakshay and his mother were booked for committing rape, administering her a poisonous substance, cheating, and causing her to abort her child. His mother was booked after the woman alleged that she was aware of her son’s actions.