Actor Mohit Baghel, who is best known for playing Chhote Amar Chaudhary in Salman Khan's film Ready (2011), passed away on Saturday at his residence in Mathura. The actor was 26-year-old and was being treated for cancer at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. News agency PTI reported the same and also quoted director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa confirming the news. He informed that Baghel was being treated for cancer for the last six months and last time he contacted him, he said he was recovering.

The young actor was also seen playing Siddharth Malhotra's aide in Jabariya Jodi (2019) that also featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Shaandilyaa added that he wanted to work with Baghel in a film but his schedule was blocked and he was already doing Bunty Babli 2 and Milan Talkies. The Dream Girl director was quoted saying, "He is gone too soon. He has been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi for six months. I spoke to him last on May 15 and that time he was ok, he had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura. I learned about his demise from a common friend, who said he passed away today morning at his residence."

Shaandilyaa further said Baghel was a talented actor and his comic timings were great. He had also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai. May his soul rest in peace!