Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma became the top trend on Twitter after her mesmerising pictures from a maternity photoshoot for a fashion magazine went viral on social media. She even spoke in length about the parenting approach that the couple will be adopting for the child. She said that they do not want to raise brats and it is important for them that their child be respectful of people and for that value structure has to be created. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong as Captain: Deep Dasgupta Points Out Why ‘People Have Problem’ With Indian Skipper

She was quoted as saying to Vogue India, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home.” She added, “Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.” Also Read - ICC Test Rankings 2020: Kane Williamson Pips Steve Smith, Virat Kohli to Claim No.1 Spot in Batsmen Tally, Ravichandran Ashwin-Jasprit Bumrah in Top-10 Bowlers



Talking about being a star mother, she advised, “The advice I have gotten is that you have to learn as you go; you can’t pressurise yourself, but you have to be prepared because there will be curveballs.”

The covid-19 lockdown came with a silver lining for the couple. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted”, she said.

Before the arrival of her first child, she has set up a nursery for the baby at home. Talking about the same, she said, “I’ve always meditated. It’s a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I’ve carried that forward. The only difference is that I’ve had a lot more time. I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



She opened about the pregnancy experience and said, “You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening. It’s mind-boggling when I see the changes. It’s amazing. When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out… For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that ‘sisterhood. That’s the beauty of becoming a parent. It’s a less selfish existence and I’m really excited. I know it’s not going to be easy all the time, but you have to do what you have to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Anushka Sharma will be delivering her baby in January 2021.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!