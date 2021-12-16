Mumbai: Months after Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in connection with the drugs case, Gauri has now resumed her work as the interior designer. Gauri took to her official Instagram account and shared her first post after son Aryan’s release. She mentioned her recent collaboration with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock and wrote that she is excited about the same. Gauri’s friend and filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the post and commented, “So good to see you back at work, Gauri.”Also Read - Aryan Khan Gets Big Relief! No More Visits to NCB Office For Weekly Attendance

Netizens also welcomed Gauri back to work and appreciated her ‘mommy spirit’. “Glad to see your posting back.. I’ve been waiting for so long… hope the family has gotten stronger after having a difficult time,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Queen posted after so long, finally, everything is getting fine.” Also Read - From IPL & Cowin to Aryan Khan: What Indians Searched The Most on Google in 2021 | Top 10

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work as well. Recently he made his first digital appearance for an event after Aryan’s bail.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following NCB raids in Mumbai. He moved to the special court seeking bail which got rejected on October 20. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan’s son applied for bail in the High Court where he was granted the same on October 28 i.e 25 days after his arrest. While he was initially asked to visit the NCB office every Friday, the superstar’s son now does not need to go for weekly attendance at the NCB office anymore.