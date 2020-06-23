After Adnan Sami, singer Monali Thakur extends her support to Sonu Nigam over his new controversy with Bhushan Kumar. She alleged that bigger mafia exists in the music industry than in the film industry. She revealed that after watching his video, she had sent him a message, thanking him for voicing out the truth. Also Read - Who is Marina Kuwar? Know Everything About The Actor Whose Name Was Dropped by Sonu Nigam Against Bhushan Kumar

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, she says that nobody gets their due and the artists don't get paid well or don't even have rights. She further says that she doesn't like the atmosphere or ecosystem of the music industry and so she doesn't try to get movie songs anymore. She further says that she has alienated herself because she cares about her mental health.

She was quoted as saying, "I was thankful to him because he is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things… But it is so true that there is a lot of 'mafiagiri' in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don't even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health."

Stating that there may not be nepotism but there is ‘goondagardi’. She asserted, “If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 per cent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It’s not healthy. Music labels are like gangsters, looting what rightfully belongs to the musicians. She added that there may not be any nepotism in the music industry but there is goondagardi.”



Adnan Sami also released a statement extending his support to Sonu Nigam. It reads, “The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”… Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said – “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!” (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked yet another debate over nepotism and existence of mafia in Bollywood and this time it is related to the music industry. After Sonu Nigam opened up on the entire matter and call out Bhushhan Kumar and warned him that he will expose him. The singer also stated that the power remains in the hands of few people who consider them as ‘god’.