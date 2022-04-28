Ajay Devgn got into a Twitter war with Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday over his comments on national language. The war of words between the two divided Twitter with their stand in the ‘national language’ debate, actor and politician Moon Moon Sen weighed on the debatea nd said the constitution has never accepted Hindi as the national languageAlso Read - Ajay Devgn: Sometimes, People From Bollywood Create Perception That It's Not a Good Place | Exclusive

Moon Moon Sen, who was a former TMC MP and actor, who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada films has told IndiaToday, "I have worked in 20 plus languages. I have worked in all states, mostly I have been dubbed. There have been misunderstandings as well. Hindi is not fluent in most states. Go to villages in Tamil Nadu, it's mostly sign language there. The constitution has never accepted Hindi as the national language. Who are we to talk about it? Will South people or those from Nagaland be able to talk in Hindi? Let us stick to English for the next couple of years, the entire postal system will have to be changed."

She further added, "When I was in parliament, many people didn't speak colloquial Hindi, it was very fine Hindi. It was a problem for me. Someone like me who understands basic Hindi had problems, think about others. We have multiple languages, food, and let us stick to it. This debate is not necessary at all when we have to deal with multiple issues, from water to jobs to immigration. You are giving people a toilet, but what about a house? We have a lot of things to deal with."

Kiccha Sudeep vs Ajay Devgn

The whole issue over the national language began when Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to comment on Kiccha Sudeep’s statement from an interview where he mentioned Hindi is not our national language. In his post, Ajay tagged Kiccha and asked why he dubs his movies in Hindi if he doesn’t believe Hindi is our national language.