Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday at his farmhouse in Panvel. The day turned even more special because the superstar’s niece Ayat Sharma was celebrated her first birthday with the family. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat turned one on December 27 and Salman cut his birthday cake with her. The photos and videos from Salman’s 55th birthday bash are now going viral on social media. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill And Salman Khan Perform Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves on Romantic Track in Bigg Boss 14-Watch

Salman’s birthday bash wasn’t a lavish affair this time. However, his close friends and family members travelled to Panvel to take part in the birthday festivities. The photos and videos show the superstar looking all suave in his usual basic shirt and blue denim. While Salman said that he was in no mood to celebrate and there was just going to be the family members at his party, the videos and photos show at least more than 50 people joining him in the celebrations. Right from Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Grover, Kanchi Kaul-Shabbir Ahluwalia, to Amit Tandon, Iulia Vantur, and Nikitin Dheer-Kritika Sengar among others – everyone seemed to have a blast at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.S.piring❤️ (@aayffanclubb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.S.piring❤️ (@aayffanclubb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Earlier, while speaking to the media on Saturday as the clock struck 12, Salman cut the cake in front of the paparazzi and mentioned that all he wants is for everyone to be safe. He was quoted as saying, “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else. I am in no mood to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

Looking at the pictures, it definitely doesn’t seem like a cozy birthday bash!