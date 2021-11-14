Mumbai: Troubles seems to have no end for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra as now they have been slammed with a cheating and forgery complaint. As per the Times Now report, a businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery case against the couple, and demanded Rs 1.51 crore from the couple. The case is in the connection to a fitness enterprise started by Shilpa, and Raj. The businessman accused the couple of taking the money from the investors across the country for the venture, and when he demanded the return of his Rs 1.51 crore, the couple allegedly threatened him.Also Read - Kirron Kher Resumes Work Post Cancer Treatment, To Judge India's Got Talent With Shilpa Shetty and Badshah

After being released from the jail in the porn films case, Raj and Shilpa made the public appearance for the first time last week as they offered prayers at the iconic temple in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Make First Public Appearance Amid Porn Case Controversy

On September 20, Raj Kundra secured bail at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused. Later, after a five-month probe, Kundra and Thorpe were also arrested and have remained in police and judicial custody till date Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Deletes Instagram And Twitter After Pornography Case Controversy

On the work front, she is back in the judgment seat of Super Dancer 4. She was last seen on Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma where she will be sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.