Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy is having a major missing as she recalls her time at the Maldives. On Thursday, she dropped her hot bikini throwback photos on Instagram. In the photos, she can be seen lying on the sandy beach in a sexy blue bikini as she reads a book. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, she completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in her eyes, a dash of lip shade, and left her hair natural and open.

Sharing the burning hot photos, she wrote, "It was hot outside and I was listening to some song indoors or was it a poem , ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy ! #throwback #heaven #blessed. (sic)"

Check Photos Here:

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Check Reactions:

Earlier, she shared her photos in a satin crop top and skirt. She captioned it, “The belle of the island vibes. (sic)”

She had also shared her picture in a blue bikini with a matching sarong wrapped around the waist.

Mouni Roy, who is also known for her dance moves, keeps treating fans with her videos on the latest Instagram trends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.