Mouni Roy Spreads The Valentine's Day Cheer in Her Mini-Dress With Hearts All Over - See Pics

Actor Mouni Roy was clicked out and about in the city radiating Valentine's Day goodness. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant. Mouni, who never fails to impress with her fashion picks, dolled up in a pretty pink and red dress that came with tiny hearts printed on it – perfectly matching the Valentine's Day vibes.

The actor, who's now waiting for her Bollywood movie – Brahmastra– to be released alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, waved and posed for the paparazzi. Mouni looked as stylish as ever and with love in the air, she definitely made a lot of hearts aflutter with her appearance. Check out these pictures:

A look at Mouni's Instagram profile and you would know that she's a fashionista. The actor loves to deck up in the most quirky outfits – be it a risky thigh-high slit gown or a lovely sheer saree with a floral print and a pastel coloured fabric. She is as much known for her stylish appearances as she's known for her on-screen roles. Who would forget her performance in the role of the most famous 'naagin' of Hindi television!

After making the audience go crazy with her TV journey, Mouni moved to Bollywood and impressed the audience with her roles in films like Gold, Made in China, and Romeo Akbar Walter among others.

What do you think of Mouni’s appearance in the red-pink dress?