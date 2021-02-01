Actor Mouni Roy has turned up the heat as she shared a slew of pictures taking a dip in the pool. She can be seen clad in a white bikini as she chills in the pool. A few hours after she shared the sultry pictures, it went crazily viral on social media. Soaking in the sun, she glammed up her look with minimal makeup and kohled-up eyes. She captioned her pictures with lines from poet Emily Dickinson’s The Soul Selects Her Own Society and I’m Nobody! Who Are You. She wrote, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? Are you nobody too? Then there’s a pair of us. (sic)” Also Read - Mouni Roy Makes Salman Khan do Thumkas on ‘Aithey Aa’ Song in Bigg Boss 14- Watch

The second set of pictures were captioned, “The soul selects her own society – Then – shuts the door – To her divine majority – Present no more. (sic)” Also Read - Spotted on January 29, 2021: Mouni Roy Rocks in Little Black Dress; Sara Ali Khan’s Post Workout Glow

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Mouni also shared her bold saree look in a sequined grey saree teamed up with a matching blouse. Flaunting her perfect curves and bold avatar, she glammed it up with perfect makeup, a dash of nude lipstick, smokey eyes, and hair styled in soft curls. Undoubtedly, she looks absolutely stunning. Her look is from Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She captioned it, “Six yards of magic & my never-ending Saree love. (sic)” In the pictures, she can be seen wearing the Manish Malhotra couture saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.