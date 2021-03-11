On Thursday morning, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to share a special message with his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He appealed to his fans that instead of forwarding Lord Shiva’s images, help someone in need. He tweeted, “Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva’s images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay.” Also Read - Do Not Forward Happy Maha Shivratri Messages, Help The Needy: Sonu Sood Makes an Important Point

However, his message did not go well with a section of netizens, and was brutally trolled for it. While many said ‘My Festival, my choice’, others just trolled him for being a hypocrite.

The actor also shared anothert Maha Shivratri post featuring the image of Lord Shiva after being heavily trolled.

One user tweeted, “We all know how to celebrate our festival don’t tell us. Always there is problem in hindus festival but celebrate all other religious festivals without any problem. Why why why why #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood. (sic)”

“#WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood Hypocrisy; Isn’t It ?”, wrote another.

Another user wrote, “My Festival – My Choice Same on you @SonuSood #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood.”

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu has been hailed for his humanitarian work. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their home, provided medical and educational support. Despite his noble work, he had to deal with online trolling and negative comments.

In December 2020, he told SpotboyE, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention. I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they’re coming from. So I don’t need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say.”