Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is known for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's movie Mukkabaz, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his low-key wedding. Both Vineet and Ruchiraa can be seen looking extremely happy in their wedding pictures. While the groom is seen dressed in a white outfit, the bride wears a green lehenga with kundan jewellery and green bangles.

Vineet and Ruchiraa reportedly dated for eight years before getting married on Sunday, November 29. The actor wrote a lovely caption while sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram. "29/11/2021Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray Thank you everyone for your love and blessings❤️ (sic)," read his post.

As reported by ETimes, Vineet and Ruchiraa’s wedding was an intimate affair with their families and close friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony took place with both the Maharashtrian and North Indian rituals. The couple was earlier tying the knot last year but postponed their wedding later due to COVID-19.

Our congratulations to the couple!