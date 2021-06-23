Mumbai: In the latest development in the defamation case filed by Salman Khan against Kamaal R Khan (KRK), a Mumbai civil court has restrained self-proclaimed critic from posting or publishing any defamatory content about the Radhe actor, his business ventures, and/or films. After hearing the civil suit filed by Salman, the court passed the interim order which will continue until the court passes judgment in the case. Also Read - Once Katrina Kaif Cried To Salman Khan Because John Abraham Replaced Her In Saaya? Here's What You Must Know

On May 27, KRK tweeted about receiving the legal notice from Salman Khan’s team regarding the defamation case. He had shared the first page of the notice and claimed that it was because of his bad review to Salman Khan’s film Radhe. He wrote, “You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews (sic).” Also Read - Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai’s Unseen Photos From Sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Will Make You Fall in Love With Cult Classic Again

He further claimed that Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had said that Radhe was a bad film and he assumed that Salim agrees with him. He wrote, “Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. This means he is giving a signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing a defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth (sic).” Also Read - KRK Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bahrvi Fail', Mocks Her For Passport Controversy | Viral Video

He had also requested veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. He further said that he will not review Salman’s films in the future, claiming that the actor was ‘getting too much affected’ by his review. However, later he deleted the tweets and changed his stance. He wrote on Twitter, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer-director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”

Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. However, KRK claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were ‘scared’ to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.