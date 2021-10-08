Mumbai Drugs Case latest update: Amid the bail hearing of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case today, several people have come out to support him and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, on social media and various news channels. While speaking to NDTV in a special segment on Thursday night, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court, Vikas Singh, who is also representing late Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family in his alleged suicide case, said that there is no case against Aryan Khan.Also Read - Mumbai Drug Case Latest News : Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Supports Aryan Khan, Writes 'No One is a Damn Saint'

Singh said that the entire anti-narcotics case is based on ‘recovery’ and when nothing has been seized from Aryan Khan at the time of arrest, then there is no case against him as per the law. He added that it is a clear violation of law to keep someone in custody in absence of any recovery from him/ her. He said that keeping Aryan in custody for 4 days and then demanding more days of custody in the court is a violation of the law. “In Narcotics… when there is no recovery, there can’t be a case. A consumer of drugs is seen as the victim of the crime, and only if you are peddling in drugs which means if you are a drug supplier, then there is a case which is far more serious,” he told the news channel. Also Read - Aryan Khan's Sister Suhana Khan Makes First Post After His Arrest, Wishes Mom Gauri Khan on Birthday

The entire Narcotics law is based on the Recovery, No recovery was made from Aryan. Arresting Aryan and keeping him in Remand for 4 days is a clear violation of the law. #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/jFVhL2tL3u — AMAAN (@amaan0409) October 7, 2021

Also Read - Mumbai Drugs Case LIVE UPDATES: Aryan Khan's Lawyer Asks 'Why is Union of India Interested in This Case'

Interestingly, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is the one who also represented Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case and the alleged suicide case. While Aryan and others accused in the case have been sent to the Arthur Road jail on Friday morning, they will be taken to the court for the bail hearing today. All of them were tested negative for the coronavirus. You can follow the LIVE UPDATES from Aryan Khan’s bail plea here.